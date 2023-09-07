GHA vs CAR: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

On Thursday, Group E leaders Ghana will face third-placed Central African Republic in the final round of group-stage games for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

With only two points separating the two teams, a spot in Ivory Coast is very much up for grabs, making for an exciting match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana played through a goalless draw with Madagascar at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina on June 18 for the second time in a row.

Despite having over 60% of the ball and being in control for the majority of the game, Chris Hughton’s side were guilty of a lack of sting in attack, failing to threaten the Barea before settling for a draw.

While Ghana has gone unbeaten in the qualifiers, they have drawn three of their past four Group E games, including a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in June 2022.

The Black Stars presently lead Group E with nine points after five qualifying matches, one point ahead of second-placed Angola and two points ahead of Thursday’s visitors.

The Central African Republic, on the other hand, had a solid qualifying campaign and is now one win away from making their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations debut.

Following a 2-1 setback to Angola in the Group E opening in June 2022, Raoul Savoy’s men lifted the ante in their next three matches, earning seven points out of a possible nine.

The Central African Republic defeated Madagascar at home and away, scoring five goals and holding two clean sheets against Romuald Rakotondrabe’s men.

However, on June 17, Les Fauves were denied a third consecutive victory as they were defeated 2-1 by Angola at the Stade de la Reunification, with Kialonda Gaspar and Milson scoring for the Black Sable Antelopes.

While success on Thursday ensures the Central African Republic’s first-ever AFCON attendance, they have struggled for results away from home, having won only one of their last six matches, lost four, and drawn one since October 2021.

KICKOFF TIME: Ghana versus the Central African Republic match will go down on Thursday at 5PM Nigerian time.

