GET vs FCB: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Barcelona’s La Liga title defence will begin on Sunday evening, when the Catalan club travels to Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face Getafe.

Last season, Xavi’s side finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the league, while Getafe finished in 15th place, just avoiding relegation to the second tier.

Getafe have only been out of Spain’s top flight once since 2004, but they have now finished 15th in each of their last three campaigns, a significant decline from their previous positions of eighth, fifth, and eighth between 2018 and 2020.

Last season, the Deep Blue Ones’ survival came down to the wire, but they finished two points ahead of 18th-placed Real Valladolid to stay in the division.

Barcelona easily won La Liga last season, winning 28, drawing four, and losing six of their 38 matches to finish with 88 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Due to financial constraints, the Catalan club has only been able to add Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, and Oriol Romeu to their team this summer.

Franck Kessie, Nico Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are among those who have departed, and with Ousmane Dembele set to join Paris Saint-Germain in the near future, it is critical that Barcelona sign another attacker before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona won four of their five summer friendlies, including a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy final last time out and a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid at the end of July.

KICKOFF TIME: Barcelona versus Getafe match will go down on Sunday at 8:30PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)