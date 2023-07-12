“Get a life, a wife, and a proper living” – Former NFF President Amaju Replies Journalist

The ongoing feud between Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum and the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) took a new dimension after one of the Nation’s foremost sports journalist Osasu Obayiuwana accused the former Federation boss Amaju Pinnick, for being the cause of the issues around the team.

On Monday, Osasu posted a screenshot of the exchange of words he had with the ex- NFF president.

“This is the trouble you caused that is consuming the Super Falcons now. Read what Randy Waldrum is saying about you”.

Responding to the allegation, Amaju Pinnick labeled the journalist a failure and a serial blackmailer. “Get a life, a wife, and a proper living. Your treachery and serial blackmailing are known to all. Failure personify”.

It would be recalled that in 2020, Coach Randy Waldrum was appointed as the head coach of the Super Falcons by the Amaju Pinnick led board of the NFF.

The American recently created an outburst when he accused the Football Federation of unprofessionalism and lack of support since his assumption of duty.

