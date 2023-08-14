GET 0-0 BAR: Match Review And LaLiga Table As Barca Begin Their Title Defence With A Draw

In a heated start to their Spanish LaLiga title defense, Barcelona found themselves locked in a tempestuous battle against Getafe that ended in a goalless draw.

Raphinha’s near-breakthrough moment was thwarted when his shot hit the post after a series of deflections, but the Brazilian winger’s fortunes took a turn for the worse as he was shown a straight red card just before halftime.

Raphinha’s dismissal, following an off-the-ball clash with Gaston Alvarez, sparked outrage from Getafe’s bench, leaving Barcelona with ten men on the field for the remainder of the game. However, the playing field was leveled as Getafe’s Jaime Mata earned his second yellow card just before the hour mark.

Despite their dominance in possession and a barrage of 14 shots on goal, Barcelona struggled to break the deadlock, with Robert Lewandowski’s looping header being cleared off the line by Alvarez.

Tensions escalated further as the game progressed, culminating in a dramatic twist as head coach Xavi Hernandez was ejected from the sidelines for engaging in a heated argument with the officials.

The fiery encounter in the Spanish capital witnessed a total of eight yellow cards and three red cards, reflecting the intense nature of the showdown. As both sides finished with ten players each, the battle on the pitch mirrored the tempestuous atmosphere that unfolded throughout the match.

