In-form Nigerian youngster Victor Boniface was fantastic for Bayer Leverkusen football club on Saturday evening, as he scored a stunning brace in their remarkable 5-1 victory over Darmstadt football club.

The former Bodo/Glimt football club star has been impressive since joining Bayer Leverkusen football club from Belgium Pro League side Royale Union football club this summer transfer window, and he was able to prove himself again on Saturday evening.

Victor Boniface scored a classic brace for Bayer Leverkusen football club in the Matchday 2 of the German Bundesliga, and he was able to score another brace in the Matchday 3 to take his league goals to 4 this season.

The Nigerian star was given another starting role by coach Xabi Alonso, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

A brace from in-form Victor Boniface, and a goal each from Exequiel Palacios, Jonas Hofmann and Adam Hlozek gave Bayer Leverkusen football club a remarkable victory, while Oscar Vihelmsson scored a goal for Darmstadt football club.

Bayer Leverkusen football club are currently at the top spot of the German Bundesliga table with 9 points from 3 matches played, Bayern Munich football club are in the second spot, Stuttgart football club are in the third spot, while Union Berlin football club are in the 4th spot.

Serhou Guitassy of Stuttgart football club is currently the highest goal scorer with 5 goals, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen football club has 4 goals and 2 assists, Jonas Wind and Kevin Behrens also have 4 goals each, while Harry Kane and Leroy Sane have 3 goals each.

