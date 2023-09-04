German Bundesliga Results And Table After All Day 3 Games Were Played

The prestigious German Bundesliga is is its 3rd week and nothing seems to look different as the big guns continue to dominate the league with great performance and results oriented tactics.

Borussia Dortmund looked really good for newly promoted side Heidenheim when they both clashed but the game changed when the the new side woke up and steal a point off the former Champions. Julian Brandt opened scoring for Home side Borussia Dortmund in the 7th minute while Emre Can’s 15th minute penalty further hit the new side hard to close the half. Situation changed for Heidenheim when Dinkçl reduced the deficit in the 61st minute to boost the team’s confidence after which Kleindienst’s penalty in the 82nd minute levelled for the visiting side to grab a point in the encounter.

Bayern Munich maintained their 100% start to the season by beating Borussia Monchengladbach on away soil. Although Harry Kane couldn’t find the back of the net in his 3rd game of the season but his Team mates came to the rescue of the Team. Itakura Sealed the first half for Monchengladbach in the 30th minute to give them the lead in the first half but Leroy Sane’s 57th minute leveller neutralised the home side’s energy, after which Tel settled the bout for Bayern Munich in the 87th minute to make it 1-2 as the visiting side got the win.

It is now 3 wins for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga just as Bayern Leverkusen but on goals difference, Bayern Munich are 2nd on the log, even with 9 points. Borussia Dortmund are in the 9th position with only 5 points having won only one game and play draw in 2. Leipzig’s win at Union Berlin put them on the 4th position, their second victory this season. After the first 3 games of the season, how far do you think Dortmund can chase after Munich? Share your thoughts.

Tosyyn (

)