GER vs MOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Germany Women will meet Morocco Women in the Women’s World Cup 2023 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday.

While Germany has never failed to reach the World Cup finals, their opponents are gearing up for their tournament debut.

Germany have been quarterfinalists twice and reached the semi-finals once since being crowned world champions in 2003 and 2007.

Germany will compete in a group with Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea, trying to maintain their perfect record of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds.

Although they will be the group favourites, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team has had a mixed run of success in the lead-up to the event, winning two, drawing one, and losing three of their last six games.

While Germany is a seasoned veteran on the world stage, Morocco is looking forward to making their debut appearance after qualifying with their outstanding performance at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite losing 2-1 to South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations final, Morocco may be happy with their finest performance in a major tournament.

Morocco, the lowest-ranked team in their World Cup group, will need to fight hard to qualify for the knockout stages, especially after failing to win any of their previous five matches.

KICKOFF TIME: Germany versus Morocco women’s match will go down on Monday at 9:30AM Nigerian time.

