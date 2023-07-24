GER 6-0 MOR: Germany Sends a Message with Resounding Victory Over Morocco

Germany displayed their class in their Women’s World Cup campaign opener against debutants Morocco in Melbourne, securing a comfortable victory with a resounding 6-0 win. The world number two side, heavily favored to top Group H, started their campaign in style with captain Alexandra Popp leading the charge, scoring twice with clinical headers in the first half.

Despite missing key players Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering due to injury, Germany proved their dominance, creating numerous chances and looking sharp in their attacking moves.

Klara Buhl further extended Germany’s lead shortly after halftime by pouncing on a rebound, while Morocco’s Hanane Ait el Haj and Yasmin Mrabet added to their own net on separate occasions, contributing to the heavy scoreline.

Morocco, making their World Cup debut, showcased glimpses of danger with flashes of attacking play, but they lacked the clinical finishing that Popp demonstrated for Germany. The German side’s strong performance was characterized by their creativity and flair, hitting the woodwork twice and having a goal ruled out for offside.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team demonstrated their consistency in the group stages, with an impressive record of losing only once in 25 matches. They capitalized on the opportunity to make a statement in the competition, asserting their position as one of the favorites. With some of Europe’s bigger nations underperforming in their opening matches, Germany capitalized on their strong start to the tournament.

Popp’s impactful performance earned her accolades as she became one of the only three players, alongside the USA’s Sophia Smith and Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, to score twice in their opening games. Her goals in the first half set the tone for Germany’s attacking prowess, allowing them to continue their creative play throughout the match.

Morocco’s efforts were commendable, considering their ranking being 70 places below Germany, as they pressed high and caused some problems on the counter-attack. Tottenham striker Rosella Ayane’s pace proved to be a valuable asset, and captain Ghizlane Chebbak tested Germany’s goalkeeper Merle Frohms on a few occasions.

Germany’s next challenge in Group H will be against Colombia, while Morocco faces South Korea, seeking to secure their first points in a Women’s World Cup.

Vincent94 (

)