GEN vs OLY: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Genk’s chances of reaching consecutive Europa League group stages are dependent on overcoming a deficit against Olympiacos. The second leg of this third qualifying round will be contested at Genk’s Cegeka Arena, with the visitors leading 1-0.

The winners of this two-leg encounter will proceed to the playoff round, while the losers will be sent to the Europa Conference League play-off round.

If it happens, Genk will have a wild journey in Europe this season. They began in the Champions League second round qualification, where they were defeated by Servette and were transferred to this round of the Europa League.

Olympiacos scored in the first minute of the last match and held on to take a 1-0 lead into this match. This was their fourth win in their past five games, with the other being a draw. They are directly into the third qualifying round, hoping to make it three seasons in a row in the Europa League.

KICKOFF TIME: Genk versus Olympiacos match will go down on Thursday at 7PM Nigerian time.

