Gavi Went From Wearing Shirt Number 30 Like Messi To Shirt Number 6 At Barcelona Under 18 Months

Barcelona was unable to make any Marquee Signing in the January winter transfer window but, the club was able to make changes in the squad as Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin both left the Club.

Another change that happened to Barcelona’s squad this winter was the upgrade of Gavi’s shirt number.

Many Barcelona Fans have called for the upgrade of the shirt number of the 18-year-old Midfielder who has been wearing shirt number 30 since he made his La Liga Debut in August 2021, and they have finally gotten what they wanted as Barcelona has promoted the Spanish National to the first team.

Gavi made his La Liga In August 2021, coming on for Sergi Roberto against Getafe, during the 2021/22 season.

He has been able to improve his performance for the Catalans, becoming one of the most important Players under former Manager Ronald Koeman and then Xavi Hernandez. His performance at Barcelona has also helped him to become an important Player in the Spanish National team.

Gavi started wearing shirt number 30 at Barcelona just like Lionel Messi was wearing it when the Argentina National made his Barcelona debut in 2004.

However, Gavi got an upgrade as he has been given the shirt number 6 that Xavi Hernandez wore during his time at Camp Nou.

