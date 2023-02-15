This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and his men have been terrific in La Liga this campaign. Barcelona is ahead of their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the league table by eleven points but the Catalans will now switch their attention to their next match in the UEFA Europa League where they will be at loggerheads with Manchester United on Thursday night.

According to reports coming from SPORT Gavi could miss the Europa League second-leg tie against Manchester United. The report has it that Gavi is one more yellow card away from a one-game Europa League suspension this season even though the Blaugranas are yet to feature in the competition this campaign.

The report adds that the 18-year-old Spanish youngster had picked up two bookings in the Champions League group stages, and the yellow cards are carried over to any other UEFA competition that the team plays in. Gavi has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season scoring 2 goals and making 3 assists in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

