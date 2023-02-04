Gary Neville Singles Out Chelsea Star For Praise Despite Draw Against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville recently praised Chelsea defender Thiago Silva despite the Blues’ goalless draw against Fulham on Friday, February 3, 2023, when they were held to a draw by local rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Although the World Cup-winning Argentinian midfielder impressed on his debut, Chelsea could only equalize 0-0 against Marco Silva’s army. After the game, Gary Neville praised veteran Blues defender Thiago Silva. The former England right-back said he was still impressed with the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender, a key figure in the dressing room. Neville adds that Thiago Silva will be vitally important in rebuilding Chelsea thanks to his superb leadership. He told Sky Sports quoted by The Metro

“The big positive thing for me is the central defenders.” [Jamie Carragher] mentioned Badiashile, but I think Thiago Silva is sensational. He impresses me every time I see him. Obviously, he is a world-class player. He can be very important to them; he is very important to them.

“He has to keep this dressing room together because there will be some very upset, frustrated, and frustrated characters,” he added. “We just saw a group of players practicing on the pitch after the game at almost 11 p.m..” Believe me, these are players who want to play in the first team; they want a few minutes on the pitch. They don’t want to train at 11 p.m. in an empty stadium, and there will be more to it than this this season. award for this Chelsea team

Thiago Silva has been a key player for the Premier League giants since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2020 on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with PSG.

The Brazil international has made 23 appearances for the Blues this season and a total of 105 so far. He has played brilliantly defensively in the Premier League.

