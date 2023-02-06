Gary Neville says ‘something isn’t right’ with Man City and Pep Guardiola’s side ‘are not as strong’ as before

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After the club’s recent performances and occurrences, Gary Neville says he’s not as confident in Manchester City’s title chances.

In light of Manchester City’s Super Sunday loss to Tottenham, Gary Neville says “something isn’t right” this season and that Pep Guardiola’s club is “not as strong” as in the past.

Neville compared Guardiola’s team to City’s performance in last month’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham at home and suggested the Spaniard “got it wrong” in north London this weekend.

The analyst then stated on the Gary Neville Podcast that he is less optimistic about City winning the title this year after recently picking Guardiola’s team to defeat league-leaders Arsenal.

Erling Haaland had a bad night since he didn’t just finish the game at Tottenham without a shot on goal; he also didn’t touch the ball once inside the penalty area.

It was only the second City game that Haaland had not touched the ball in the box, and it was the first time he had not taken a shot while wearing City’s uniform.

Contrast that to Harry Kane, who finished the game with 10 touches inside the City box, one of which resulted in a goal.

Harry Kane’s goal caused City to suffer their third consecutive road loss.

Speaking about Haaland’s difficulties at Tottenham, Carragher thinks that despite the Norwegian forward’s successful start to life in Manchester, he may have made the incorrect decision in terms of where to develop his talent.

