Gary Neville names two Chelsea players that impressed in the match against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gary Neville has showered praises to the two Chelsea central defender, especially Thiago Silva who helped in keeping the game in Chelsea favor and would be crucial to the club’s development.

Chelsea played a 0:0 draw with their west London neighbors Fulham in a west London derby on Friday night. Despite fielding their best signings Enzo Fernandez and Mikhalio Mudryk, they were unable to break down the Fulham defense as they poorly created few chances only in the game.

Mikhalio Mudryk failed to impress in the match as he was substituted at the break and was replaced by fellow January signing Madueke, who didn’t make much impact in the second half of the game.

Although Mikhalio Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez were the players who drew attention, but they failed to impress, Neville felt another addition Badiashile was quietly excellent in the match under the leadership of Thiago Silva.

But the only positives from this match are the center back’s Badiashile and Thiago Silva, they have kept three successful clean sheets for Chelsea’ said Neville on Sky sports after the match

Godstime224 (

)