Gary Neville names the Man United star who has been as good as Marcus Rashford since the WC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gary Neville has praised Marcus Rashford as “sensational,” but claims that another Manchester United player has been just as impressive as the England forward since the World Cup.

With 27 goals in 41 games in all competitions, Rashford, 25, is having his greatest season to date at the Threatre of Dreams.

With 16 goals in 17 games since the season started following the World Cup, the United academy graduate has been very productive.

Manchester United moved up to third place in the Premier League, five points behind league-leading Arsenal, and advanced to the EFL Cup final thanks to Rashford’s fine goal scoring form.

However, Man United Legend, Neville, feels Luke Shaw has been equally as “outstanding” since the World Cup but acknowledges that United “can’t do without” Marcus Rashford given his strike-rake in front of goal.

In the last two months, Shaw has excelled as both a left and center back. Neville maintains that the 27-year-old does not receive the recognition he deserves.

Marcus Rashford’s form after the conclusion of World Cup has been impressive.’ Neville said Sky Sports ‘But I also want to put Luke Shaw in that bracket, he’s come back from the World Cup in oustanding form too.

Charlesayor (

)