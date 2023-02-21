SPORT

Gary Neville names the Man United star who has been as good as Marcus Rashford since the WC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gary Neville has praised Marcus Rashford as “sensational,” but claims that another Manchester United player has been just as impressive as the England forward since the World Cup.

With 27 goals in 41 games in all competitions, Rashford, 25, is having his greatest season to date at the Threatre of Dreams.

With 16 goals in 17 games since the season started following the World Cup, the United academy graduate has been very productive.

Manchester United moved up to third place in the Premier League, five points behind league-leading Arsenal, and advanced to the EFL Cup final thanks to Rashford’s fine goal scoring form.

However, Man United Legend, Neville, feels Luke Shaw has been equally as “outstanding” since the World Cup but acknowledges that United “can’t do without” Marcus Rashford given his strike-rake in front of goal.

In the last two months, Shaw has excelled as both a left and center back. Neville maintains that the 27-year-old does not receive the recognition he deserves.

Marcus Rashford’s form after the conclusion of World Cup has been impressive.’ Neville said  Sky Sports ‘But I also want to put Luke Shaw in that bracket, he’s come back from the World Cup in oustanding form too.

Charlesayor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United broke Premier League record this season with victory over Leicester

54 seconds ago

9 times Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the UCL and how it ended

27 mins ago

Video: Flying Eagles Seek Redemption Against Egypt –

46 mins ago

Tobi Amusan Nominated For Laureus World Sports Award

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button