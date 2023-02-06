Gary Neville names Manchester United’s most important player under Ten Hag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Casemiro, a midfielder for Manchester United, has been named by Manchester United icon Gary Neville as the team’s most crucial player this season under manager Erik ten Hag.

Neville made this statement in regards to Casemiro’s three-match suspension.

Recall that Casemiro received a red card for putting both of his hands around Will Hughes’ neck during the weekend’s 2-1 Premier League victory for Manchester United over Crystal Palace.

The next three Premier League matches between Manchester United and Leicester City and Leeds United (at home and away) will be played without the Brazilian international.

During his podcast with Sky Sports on Sunday, Neville remarked, “It will be difficult for [Erik] Ten Hag because he’s been the most crucial player for Manchester United.”

Eriksen is certainly out as well, and he’s kept the ball well in midfield.

What do you think of this article? Please share your opinions in the space provided below for comments.

Hadiz_Vibe (

)