Garnacho’s stats in United’s 3-1 victory against Lens
In the match between Manchester United and Lens, Garnacho showcased an impressive performance with his stats. He completed 16 passes, demonstrating his precise distribution of the ball. He was a constant threat in front of the goal, taking 4 shots and creating 2 chances for his team. Garnacho’s ability to maneuver past defenders was evident through his 2 successful dribbles.
One of the highlights of the game was his brilliant assist, where he played a crucial role in a quality counter-attack that involved Rashford and Antony. Garnacho’s composed assist allowed Antony to score a crucial goal for Manchester United.
Garnacho’s contribution played a significant role in the team’s victory. His skills and involvement in the game were pivotal in securing the win at Old Trafford. With such a composed performance, Garnacho has undoubtedly shown his worth on the field and proved to be a valuable asset for the Red Devils.
Ugocanwrite (
)