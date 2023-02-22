SPORT

Garnacho reacts to Vinicius Instagram post sharing photo of himself recreating Ronaldo’s celebration

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid came from 2 goals down to beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side 5-2 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie at Anfield on Tuesday night as both Vinicius Junior and captain, Karim Benzema registered a pair of goals.

The Man of the match winner, Vinicius Junior who scored a lovely goal to get Carlo Ancelotti’s men back into the game before forcing Alisson Becker into a costly mistake before the first 45 minutes.

After completing his brace against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, the Brazilian attacker then paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo by recreating one of his Iconic goal celebration.

After the game, the Brazil international then took to social media to share a photo of himself recreating the Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration with the caption: “Ladies and gentle men, this is REAL MADRID”

This Instagram post from Vinicius Junior sharing a photo of himself recreating Ronaldo’s celebration has attracted reactions from football fans and players one of which was from Manchester United attacker, Alejandro Garnacho.

Reacting to Vinicius Junior Instagram post, Garnacho wrote: “What a player.”

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Falcons Beat Costa Rica 1-0 To End Winless Streak

44 mins ago

LIV 2-5 RMD: Three Best Players As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Secure Convincing UCL Away Win

2 hours ago

MUN vs BAR: Manchester United Team News And Possible Starting Lineup Ahead Of Thursday’s UEL Clash

2 hours ago

Players to score goals in 18 consecutive Champions league seasons

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button