Garnacho reacts to Vinicius Instagram post sharing photo of himself recreating Ronaldo’s celebration

Real Madrid came from 2 goals down to beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side 5-2 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie at Anfield on Tuesday night as both Vinicius Junior and captain, Karim Benzema registered a pair of goals.

The Man of the match winner, Vinicius Junior who scored a lovely goal to get Carlo Ancelotti’s men back into the game before forcing Alisson Becker into a costly mistake before the first 45 minutes.

After completing his brace against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, the Brazilian attacker then paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo by recreating one of his Iconic goal celebration.

After the game, the Brazil international then took to social media to share a photo of himself recreating the Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration with the caption: “Ladies and gentle men, this is REAL MADRID”

This Instagram post from Vinicius Junior sharing a photo of himself recreating Ronaldo’s celebration has attracted reactions from football fans and players one of which was from Manchester United attacker, Alejandro Garnacho.

Reacting to Vinicius Junior Instagram post, Garnacho wrote: “What a player.”

