Garnacho, Hojlund, and Antony:Man United’s best lineup that will defeat Bayern.

Man United will be hoping to get some momentum with victory over European giants Bayern Munich when the international break comes to an end. So, checkout the Red Devils ruthless lineup that will defeat Bayern.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Andre Onana. 

Despite the signing of a new goalkeeper, Andre Onana is expected to keep his place between the sticks. 

Back line: Wan Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez Raphael Varane, and Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon will replace Luke Shaw, following Luke Shaw’s injury, and Dalot’s poor performance.

Midfield: Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes did not perform well against Arsenal. However, Sofyan Amrabat is a replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Front line: Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Antony

Bayern game could be Rasmus Hojlund’s european debut game for Man United. However, Marcus Rashford will step down for super sub Alejandro Garnacho while Antony will operate on the right side of the attack.

