Garnacho, Enciso, Gavi, Balde: XI of the Best Under-19 Players in World Football Currently

Last season, many youngsters broke out and made their talents known to the world. Those players, from being relatively unknown names became players who would later play important roles in their respective teams. Next season, we would likely see more of what those players could do.

It can be said that Chelsea goalkeeper, Gabriel Slonina is the best under-19 goalkeeper in world football and this gives him a place on the team. The 19-year-old signed for Chelsea last season but is yet to make his senior team debut for the club.

Barcelona full-back, Alejandro Balde features in the left-back position. The Spaniard had made Barcelona’s left-back position his own after usurping club legend, Jordi Alba. Last season, Balde featured prominently for the Catalans. In the centre-back roles, Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta and Benfica’s Antonio Silva feature. Manchester City full-back, Rico Lewis features in the right-back role.

Barcelona wonderkid, Gavi, Romeo La of Southampton, and Lyon star, Rayan Cherki feature in midfield.

Rayan Cherki has been a prominent member of Lyon’s team in the last couple of seasons. Last season he was able to score five goals and provide six assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Manchester United star, Alejandro Garnacho is the left-winger on the team. The Argentine youngster had an impressive 2022/23 season. He broke into Manchester United’s first team and also made his debut for Argentina. He scored five goals and provided five assists in all competitions last season. Borussia Dortmund star, Moukoko and Brighton and Hove Albion’s young attacker, Julio Enciso complete the frontline.

