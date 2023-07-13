Gallas, Alexander-Arnold, and 5 Other Football Stars Who Chose Unusual Jersey Numbers

The squad numbers chosen by players often carry significant importance and value to them. While the norm is to wear numbers 1 through 11, some football stars opt for more unusual numbers to make a statement on the field.

With that said, here are seven football stars who chose unusual jersey numbers;

7. Asamoah Gyan, Striker – No.3 (Ghana)

Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, defied convention by wearing the number 3 jersey throughout his career. Typically associated with defenders, Gyan’s choice is surprising, considering his prolific goal-scoring record as a striker.

6. Milan Baros, Striker – No.5 (Liverpool)

Milan Baros sported the number five jersey for Liverpool when they clinched their fifth Champions League title. Unlike sentimental reasons, Baros chose the number because it caught his attention. Nevertheless, it was an odd decision.

5. William Gallas, Defender – No.10 (Arsenal)

When William Gallas joined Arsenal, he initially requested the number 13, but it was unavailable. Instead, the Frenchman opted for the number 10, an uncommon choice for a defender.

4. Ronaldinho, Winger – No.80 (AC Milan)

Ronaldinho chose to wear the number 80 jersey at AC Milan, as his preferred number, 10, was already taken by Clarence Seedorf.

3. Clint Dempsey, Attacking Midfielder – No.2 (Tottenham)

Clint Dempsey had to choose a different number at Tottenham as his preferred numbers, 8 and 23, were already assigned. Eventually, he settled for number 2, an unusual choice for an attacker.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Defender – No.66 (Liverpool)

Despite having the chance to switch to another number, Trent Alexander-Arnold chose to stick to the number 66 as a way of honouring his academy roots at Liverpool.

1. Khalid Boularouz, Defender – No.9 (Chelsea)

Dutch defender, Khalid Boularouz, was given the number 9 jersey after joining Chelsea and it quickly became a running joke among rival fans.

