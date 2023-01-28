SPORT

Gakpo, Mudryk, Trossard: Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in the January Transfer Window So Far

  Chelsea has been the highest spenders in the world in the January transfer window. The English Premier League side has signed six players in the current transfer window and three of those players are in the top ten list of the most expensive transfers in the world this January. 

  Mykhailo Mudryk was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee in the region of €100 million. The Blues paid an initial €70 million for the Ukrainian star. This has made the attacker the most expensive player in the January transfer window so far.

  Cody Gakpo’s transfer to Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven is the second most expensive transfer in the world in the current transfer window. The Dutchman was signed by Liverpool for a fee in the region of €42 million. 

  Benoit Badiashile’s transfer to Chelsea from AS Monaco is the third most expensive player transfer in the current window. The Blues signed the centre-back for €38 million. He is followed by Noni Madueke, who was also signed by the Blues for a fee in the region of €35 million from PSV Eindhoven. 

  Both of Arsenal’s signings in the current transfer window also made the list. Jakub Kiwior’s transfer to Arsenal from Spezia is the sixth most expensive in the current transfer window. This is followed by Leandro Trossard’s transfer. Both players were signed for €25 million and €24 million respectively.

  Below is the list of the top ten most expensive transfers in the January transfer window:

