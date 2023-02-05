Gabby Agbonlahor wants Casemiro ‘arrested’ and urges Man Utd to discipline him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gabriel Agbonlahor wants Casemiro ‘arrested’ and has urged Manchester United to discipline the midfielder after his red card against Crystal Palace.

After being dismissed for aggressive behavior during United’s Premier League victory over Palace on Saturday, Casemiro will face a three-game suspension.

After Jeffrey Schlupp collided with Antony off the ball at Old Trafford in the second half, players from United and Palace got into a fight.

Referee Andre Marriner issued yellow cards to both Antony and Schlupp, but VAR captured Casemiro grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the throat.

Following the altercation, Agbonlahor criticized the 30-year-old Brazil international, telling talkSPORT: “Casemiro imagined he was Brock Lesnar back in the UFC.

‘He should be arrested for it because of the way he was strangling Will Hughes. Later, on Match of the Day, kids watch it. observing Casemiro choke a rival.

This isn’t ice hockey like in America when fights break out during games. We do not want to see it because this is football. Manchester United must therefore discipline Casemiro.

Earlier this week, Agbonlahor also attacked United winger Antony, calling his signature turn trick “embarrassing.”

Antony joined United from Ajax in an £86 million transfer this summer, but the Brazil international has so far struggled to make an impression at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has played 12 Premier League games and scored just three goals without adding a single assist.

“When I see Antony… 86 million dollars He is a bluffer, in my opinion, Agbonlahor continued. “I believe that when he receives the ball, he doesn’t take anyone on because he lacks the quickness to do so.

He doesn’t play like Marcus Rashford, who receives the ball directly, challenges defenders, and crosses the ball into the penalty area.

“Antony’s quantity of crosses” is the key factor in my eyes. He contributes 1.5 each game. He is doing his techniques, cutting in and out.

Ashley Young, a fantastic winger, and I were teammates at Aston Villa. He’s currently 37 and still competing. He scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in his first season at Villa.

You were always aware that he would put the ball into the box. He would challenge a player, perform step-overs, cuts, and chops, but he would always place the ball in the proper spots.

‘Antony… 1.5 crosses each game are insufficient. He also performs this turn (trick). He needs to brighten up since it’s embarrassing.

