FWWC: Reason Why African Teams May Not Progress Through The Round Of 16 At The Women’s World Cup

The game of football can be interesting and tensed sometimes because it raises people’s expectation. At the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand, records were set by some players and countries out of which Nigeria is a part.

Three African countries (Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco) made it through into the round of 16 of the competition and this is the very first time that such will happen in the history of the competition. Also, it is the first that that South Africa and Morocco will be making it past the group stage in the competition’s history and they will be looking to build on that momentum when they face their next counterpart in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the three African nations will be up against three European giants in the competition and this might be the end to their quest as it seems to much of a hurdle and a task too great for them to overcome due to some reasons:

England Vs Nigeria

Nigerians have been proud of the achievement and display of the Super Falcons at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand so far. They have always proved that they are a force to reckon with when it comes to women’s football and they have not come short of that.

However, Nigeria will be facing a stiff competition in the round of 16 and this might be too much for them. The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be up against The Lioness of England who are the current champion of Europe. With talented and unstoppable players like Lauren James, the English team poses a serious threat to Nigeria.

Netherlands Vs South Africa

The 2023 FIFA Women’s will always be in the heart of the Bayana Bayana because it will forever be in their memory. This is the very first time in history that they will be making it past the group stage. But, their little Cinderella story might be coming to an end soon because of the kind of team they will be facing in the round of 16.

South Africa will be up against the Netherlands, the team which topped their group scoring 9 goals and conceding just once in the group stage.

France Vs Morocco

This biggest surprise of the tournament so far is the North African country, Morocco, who are gracing the competition for the very first time and securing a place in the round of 16 knock-out stage.

Having made it through to the knock-out stage, the North African team will be having a huge test by facing France who are unbeaten in the competition.

Unarguably, these three African teams have really made Africa proud by reaching the round of 16 of the FWWC but it seem like this will be their last bus stop in the tournament.

Dear esteemed readers, what are your thoughts on this?

Femipraiz (

)