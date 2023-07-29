FWWC FRA vs BRA: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Brazil has one foot in the knockout stages of the 2023 Women’s World Cup ahead of their next Group F match against France. Brazil leads the group with three points, while France is in second place with one.

France has struggled recently and will enter this game without a win in two games. They drew 0-0 with Jamaica in their World Cup opener and will be looking for a win here. Their attacking power has deserted them in recent games, as they have failed to score in two consecutive games. Prior to the competition, they were defeated 1-0 by Australia.

This is the third time these two countries have met at the FIFA World Cup. In 2019, they met in the quarterfinals, with France winning 2-1 in extra time. This will be the 12th encounter between the two teams, and Brazil is still looking for their first win against France.

Brazil should be confident that they can finally upset France after thrashing Panama 4-0 in their first encounter. Ary Borges scored three goals in that victory and will undoubtedly draw notice here. However, facing a France team that struggled in the first round will necessitate care. Brazil’s opening win was their third in a row, and it was their second consecutive clean sheet.

KICKOFF TIME: Brazil versus France match will go down today at 11AM Nigerian time.

