FWWC FRA VS BRA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Brazil will play the first leg before their next Group F match against France at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Brazil leads the table with 3 points, France is second with 1 point.

Recently, France will not win the two games and make this game and participate in the game. They will take 0-0 from Jamaica, will remove the World Cup from the opening, and will seek victory. Their offense has failed to score in their last two games in a row. Before the match, they beat Australia 1-0.

These two countries will meet for the third time in the World Cup. In 2019 they met in the quarter-finals, with France winning 2-1 in extra time. This will be the 12th meeting between the two teams and Brazil are still looking for their first win against France.

Brazil should be confident they can beat France 4-0 in their opener against Panama. Ari Borges scored 3 goals in this win and will surely turn heads here. However, caution is called for when facing a struggling French side in the first round. Brazil’s first victory was a three-game winning streak and their second consecutive clean sheet.

Start Time: The match between Brazil and France will be played at 11:00 Nigeria time today.

