Funny moment as Casemiro stared at Gavi after he bumped into him during last night UEL game.

Barcelona and Manchester United produced a thrilling encounter worthy of the Champions League elite after playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday night.

Manchester United in-form attacker, Marcus Rashford looked to have inspired a memorable victory for the Red devils as he scored and then forced an own goal from Jules Kounde within nine minutes of falling behind through Marcos Alonso’s powerful header.

But Brazilian attacker, Raphinha dashed those hopes when his inswinging cross found the back of Manchester United net.

However, one of the standout moment of the game was when veteran midfielder, Casemiro stared a Barcelona youngster, Gavi after bumping into him.

With Xavi Hernandez’s men chasing for a equaliser, Gavi carried the ball into Manchester United penalty area, but was dispossessed by former Real Madrid veteran midfielder, Casemiro who calmly collected the ball before displaying a beautiful turn to take the ball away for a goal kick.

This didn’t stop there, as Casemiro made sure the young midfielder, Gavi know who was in control by fixing him a stare.

