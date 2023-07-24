Full Table Of PL Summer Series After The First Round Of Matches

The Premier League Summer Series is a pre-season friendly association football tournament taking place in the US. It is a new eight-day new mini tournament that will showcase a mix of six Premier League teams ranging from established to rising.

For the inaugural tournament, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Brentford are the teams going head to head.

After the first round of matches, Chelsea football club are currently leading the bunch as they sit atop the table following their 4-3 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Second on the table are neighbours, Fulham who also have 3 points following their 3-2 win over Brentford.

The third match which was between Newcastle United and Aston Villa ended in a 3-3 draw as there was a total of 18 goals scored in the 3 matches played.

After a very disappointing campaign last season, Chelsea are showing signs that they could be back to competing against the best English sides.

Next up for Mauricio Pochettino’s side is another tough test against Newcastle United and a win in that match would really go a long way in giving an big insight into the kind of season they will have in the upcoming campaign.

