Full List Of Arsenal Preseason Fixtures As They Prepare For Summer Tour

The preseason is usually a period before the start of the regular season where teams participate in friendly matches to prepare for the upcoming season. Preseason games are used to assess player fitness, test tactics and formations, integrate new signings, and provide valuable match practice for the team. During the preseason, football clubs often engage in training camps or tours, where they travel to different locations to play friendly matches against other teams.

English Premier League giants, Arsenal football club are currently preparing to venture into preseason games, with Mikel Arteta’s men set to fly to the United States for the club’s summer tour. Arsenal have been very busy since the summer transfer window resumed. They have signed not less than three players as the club aim to battle Manchester City for the premier league title next season.

The clubs hierarchies agreed a huge transfer fee in the region of £100M plus £5M in add-ons to lure Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium. The transfer was completed just a few days after confirming Kai Havertz’s move from Chelsea. Apart from these two premier league players, Mikel Arteta went as far as bringing in Jurrien Timber from Ajax to strengthen the defense.

Arsenal struggled a lot following William Saliba’s injury last season and Arteta does not want that similar situation to happen again. The Gunners kicked off their preseason with a behind-closed-door game against Watford. The match ended 1-1 in London training base. Their next game is on the 13th of July against Nunberg in Max-Morlock Stadio Nuremberg.

