Full List Of 21 Manchester United Squad That Will Host Barcelona At Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United squad is preparing for their much anticipated Europa League playoff second leg at Old Trafford just a week after their first leg in Camp Nou. The game will come in as a very tough one with both sides keen on advancing to the next stage of the competition. The Red Devils will be keen on nothing less than a win, with UEFA scrapping the usefulness of away goals from the competition.

Although the Red Devils are in a good run of form, Barcelona is also enjoying a better season, with the Catalans topping the La Liga table with eight points clear of Real Madrid. Manchester United will be without some of their key players like Harry Maguire, Antony, and Anthony Martial, but at the same time, they have been boosted by the return of Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer after the duo missed the game’s first leg.

Donny Van De Beek and Christian Eriksen are long-term absentees, so according to the team news on Manchester United’s official website, here is the complete squad that will host Barcelona on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, David De Gea, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Wan Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Brandon Williams, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Fred, Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Konnie Mainoo, Pellistri.

Forwards: Wout Weghorst, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

Marayanatha (

)