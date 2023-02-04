Fulham Reacts After Chelsea Asked For A Better Right-Back Than Recce James

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chelsea goalless draw against Fulham felt like a defeat for many Chelsea fans, and questions have been raised about Graham Potter’s tactics.

Photo: Chelsea VS Fulham || Twitter

Well, note that the positives to draw from Chelsea’s 0-0 draw against Fulham at Stamford Bridge are the brilliant display of the new signings and the return of several injured key players. However, note that Chelsea asked for a better right back than Recce Janes, and Fulham has reacted to this question by posting a photo of Kenny Tete.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Recall that Recce James has been injured for many weeks, and the game against Fulham was his first in 2023. Well, he was eventually replaced, but Fulham replied to Chelsea’s question by sharing a photo of Kenny Tete. However, note that Kenny Tete was outstanding both offensively and defensively against Chelsea. Interestingly, note that no single player dribbled him during the game.

Photo: Chelsea VS Fulham || Twitter

