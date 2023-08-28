FUL vs TOT: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

On Tuesday evening, Fulham will host Tottenham Hotspur in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The hosts are currently ranked 12th in the Premier League, while the visitors are ranked third.

Fulham come into this game after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week. This came after a 1-0 win over Everton on the opening weekend and a 3-0 loss to Brentford the following week.

Last season, the Cottagers finished tenth, eight points behind Spurs. Fulham have won four, drawn one, and lost five of their previous 10 home games. They’ve also conceded two or more goals in seven of those games.

Spurs’ most recent encounter was a 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth last weekend. With two victories and a draw in their first three games, they maintained their unblemished record this season. They have seven points after three league games and are only two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham have looked strong offensively this season, scoring two goals in each of their three games. Last season, the visitors advanced to the third round of this competition before being defeated 2-0 by Nottingham Forest.

KICKOFF TIME: Tottenham Hotspur versus Fulham match will go down on Tuesday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

