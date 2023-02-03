FUL vs CHE: Players To Watch, Match Officials, Preview, And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has outspent two of Europe’s top five leagues in the 2022–23 season, spending $666.7 million to get their season back on track. Domestically, the Blues have had a disastrous season, leaving them in 10th place in the table with only 29 points.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez may have bolstered their ranks. They still need to score more goals if they are to close the gap on fourth-place Newcastle United and finish in the top four by the end of the season.

Fulham, on the other hand, appears to have run out of gas in the last two weeks. Fulham have lost two league games in a row after defeating Chelsea at Craven Cottage three weeks ago. With 31 points on the board, Marco Silva’s men will be aiming for a European finish by the end of the season. Goals have been coming in from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, and it would not be surprising if the result did not go in Graham Potter’s favor.

Players To Watch Out For:

1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham):

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the archetypal No. 9, a traditional, physically imposing striker capable of holding the ball up with his back to goal and getting into goal-scoring areas. He has 11 goals and two assists this season and is a dominant presence in the box.

2. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea):

He frequently faces the ball to promote safe movement, but he also possesses the poise, dexterity, and quality to cushion the ball in such a way that it perfectly sets it toward the goal. He makes more use of his left foot, which is weaker than his right foot, out wide to set himself up for a right foot spring. He was likely Chelsea’s most significant January acquisition and will be a constant threat on Marco Silva’s side.

Match Officials:

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Darren Cann, James Mainwaring

Fourth official: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus Fulham match will be played today at 9PM Nigerian time.

