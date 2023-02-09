From Sterling to Koulibaly: Grading Chelsea’s Summer Transfer Business

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea broke the Premier League record for the most money spent in a single transfer window this summer (£248 million), before they upped it again in January (£291m).

In new owner Todd Boehly’s first window, the Blues looked to restructure their defence after seeing the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso all leave for free.

There was also a need to strengthen their frontline, following Timo Werner ’s return to RB Leipzig and Romelu Lukaku re-joining Inter on loan.

Thomas Tuchel was only given until the start of September before he was sacked and replaced by former Brighton boss Graham Potter as part of the club’s long-term vision.

The new owners are reportedly prepared to wait a while before the west London club returns to the pinnacle of the sport.

But they would surely have expected more than to be ninth in the Premier League and out of both domestic cups on the back of record spending.

FootballTransfers grades Chelsea’s summer business from A+ to F, like a mid-term school report.

1. Denis Zakaria (Loan from Juventus )

Chelsea made eight signings in the summer transfer window; seven permanents and one loan.

And Zakaria, loaned from Juventus, tops the list. That tells you everything you need to know about the Blues’ business.

The Switzerland international has played just seven times this season, although he did look like the physical midfield presence that Chelsea have been crying out for. There is an option to buy the player for £26m.

GRADE: B

2. Carney Chukwuemeka (£16m from Aston Villa)

Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka chose to be a part of Chelsea’s long-term project in the summer.

Many thought that he would get nowhere near the Blues’ team and eventually be forced out on loan, but he has made eight Premier League appearances.

At 19 years of age, Chukwuemeka has shown promise when given the chance and will turn out to be a clever piece of business.

GRADE: B

3. Raheem Sterling (£50m from Manchester City)

Securing a homegrown, Premier League proven goalscorer in his prime for a cut-price fee from your rivals is about as good of a deal as you can make.

That is unless the player fails to replicate the form he showed for his previous team.

Sterling has just four goals and two assists in the league – respectable but not impressive. He could blame the lack of service for not having scored more, though.

GRADE: C

4. Gabriel Slonina (£8m from Chicago Fire )

The signing of Gabriel Slonina is one that Chelsea could look back on fondly in years to come, with the 18-year-old joining the club for around £8m before being loaned back to Chicago Fire.

Slonina has since returned to west London, where he will learn from Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy for the remainder of the season.

Considered the future of the United States goalkeeper position, Slonina seem an excellent acquisition but he can’t be rated higher than a ‘C’ without playing a single minute for his new team.

GRADE: C

5. Wesley Fofana (£71m from Leicester )

Wesley Fofana established himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe during his two seasons at Leicester after signing from Saint-Etienne.

However, the 21-year-old joined off the back of a broken leg which ruled him out of almost all of the 2021-22 season and has struggled for fitness again in this campaign.

He could still turn out to be a world-class centre-back but his injury problems are a huge concern.

GRADE: D

6. Marc Cucurella (£58m from Brighton)

Chelsea beat Man City to the signing of Marc Cucurella, with Pep Guardiola desperate to make the Spaniard his long-term left back option at the Etihad.

He impressed in his sole season at Brighton, winning the club’s Player of the Season award, but he has not hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

The £58m signing has found himself dropped for youngster Lewis Hall on occasion and will surely be behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order when the Englishman regains full fitness.

GRADE: D

7. Kalidou Koulibaly (£34m from Napoli )

The Blues had long been admirers of Kalidou Koulibaly but were often quoted extortionate fees for the defender.

Thankfully for Chelsea, the Senegal international only cost £34m in the summer as he has not performed as they would have hoped. He has already been replaced by January signing Benoit Badiashile.

At 31 years of age and signed to a lucrative four-year contract, Graham Potter’s side will find it difficult to sell Koulibaly in the next window.

GRADE: D

8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11m from

Barcelona )

Chelsea brought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League after a spell in Barcelona in a move which can only be described as a disaster.

The 33-year-old joined as a result of his relationship with Tuchel, who was sacked days later, and doesn’t appear to get on with Potter.

In fact, Aubameyang was left out of Chelea’s Champions League squad and is close to a loan move to MLS side Los Angeles FC .

GRADE: F

Yekrash01 (

)