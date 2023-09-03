From Ramsdale to Havertz: Four Players Arteta Must Drop against Man United

The Gunners were forcefully held by Fulham in last week’s London derby by a 2-2 scoreline but must avoid a similar result against Manchester United.

Arsenal started brightly as usual but fell to an early goal from Marco Silva’s men after Aaron Ramsdale was spotted off guard by a long range effort from former Manchester United midfielder, Andreas Pereira.

Mikel Arteta introduce Eddie Nketiah from the bench in search of an equaliser and the Englishman did just that. The 21-year-old striker scored and assisted against Fulham in the second-half before Joao Paulinho salvaged a late point for Fulham with a superb header.

The Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, was left frustrated at fulltime but the Spainard could have easily avoided such result, if, he had only handed David Raya his Arsenal debut.

Which brings us to the main central message of this article. Below are four Arsenal players Mikel Arteta must drop against Manchester United to avoid any disappointing result.

1. Aaron Ramsdale

The English shotstopper has to start on the bench for Arsenal against Manchester United.

David Raya simply appears to be a better goal stopper than Aaron Ramsdale.

2. Thomas Partey

If the Ghanaian is not deployed as a midfielder against Manchester United then he must be named among the substitutes. Given his recent struggles at right-back position.

3. Ben White

The Englishman is clearly not the perfect partner for William Saliba at centre-back and he appears to be lacking confidence at the moment.

4. Kai Havertz

The German has been wasteful in goal and should be named on the bench against Erik ten Hag’s men.

Kelvin727 (

)