From Havertz to Caceido: Ranking the worst EPL signings of the summer so far this season

The 2023 summer transfer window has reached a deadline for Premier League clubs but the transfer market remains open for other European countries.

Manchester City has maintained a perfect Premier League start this season with four wins from their opening four games against Burnley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Fulham.

Erling Haaland is also leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with six strikes from four EPL games. The Norwegian scored a brace on the EPL opening day against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley but failed to find the back of the net against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

However, the 22-year-old scored his first Premier League hat trick this season in a 5-1 victory over Marco Silva’s Fulham.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United and Brighton Hove Albion has also all started the current season superbly but Pep Guardiola’s Citizens remains the only Premier League team with four wins from four outings.

Manchester United on the hand, has lost two of their opening four matches this season but were handed a major squad boost by the return of their statement signing, Rasmus Højlund. While Chelsea has struggled to adapt into Mauricio Pochettino’s new resolution at West London.

Now, with all that in mind and further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is a power ranking of the worst EPL signings of the summer so far this season.

5. Robert Sanchez

The Spainard has conceded five goals in his first four appearances for Chelsea this season, sparking speculations that former Chelsea shotstopper, Eduoard Mendy, appears to be a better goalkeeper.

4. Andre Onana

The Cameroon international failed to make a single save against Arsenal in Man United’s 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

3. Mason Mount

The Englishman has been a nightmare to watch in a Man United shirt so far this season.

He has however, missed United’s last two outings due to injury.

2. Kai Havertz

The German has been a major disappointment to the Arsenal faithfuls since his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

1. Moises Caceido

Just three games and the Ecuadorian has carelessly given away two goals.

Moises Caceido appears to be under pressure each time he takes on the pitch for Chelsea.

Kelvin727 (

)