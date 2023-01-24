From Chelsea to Everton: How Frank Lampard failed as a manager in the Premier league

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England legend Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager after less than a year in charge, with the Toffees only off the bottom of the Premier League on goal difference. Everton have now won just one game in 14 and are second from bottom of the Premier League. The 44 year old who had been in charge for just less than a year managed just 12 wins in 44 games across all competitions.

As one of the many legendary players to have graced the Premier league, Lampard’s attempt at replicating his success as a player at a managerial level in the English top flight has so far been frustrating and unproductive. Before arriving at Goodison Park last year, Lampard was previously hired by his former club Chelsea in 2019, making him the first English manager to manage the side in over two decades. However, in his first competitive game, the club lost 4-0 to Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier league 2019/20 campaign. Being heavily backed by then owner Roman Abramovich, the 44 year old made five major acquisitions in the summer (2020) transfer window in Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz’s and Eduardo Mendy. Despite a strong start to the new season, the Blue contingent of West London soon fell out of form, and following a run of two wins in eight Premier league games, Chelsea dropped to ninth on the log. On 25 January 2021, Lampard was axed paving the way for the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, who then led the club to Champions league success with the same team.

It goes without saying that it was the same set of players Lampard struggled with that Tuchel used to conquer Europe, a clear evidence that the former Chelsea player wasn’t the main man for the job. Nearly a year later, he returned to the Premier league to oversee Everton. Lampard took over the club halfway through the 2021/22 season following the dismissal of Rafa Benitez, at a time when they were 16th on the table, two points above the relegation zone. Fortunately, he was able to guide them and helped the Toffees maintain their long standing top flight status.

With a fresh full campaign at his disposal, the former Chelsea legend was expected to fix the lapses he had in his first half season, but unfortunately things didn’t go according to plan as he left the club with 15 points from 20 games, and three wins this term, the worst victory record in the division. No doubt Lampard deserves to go, because the longer he would have stayed, the harder it would be for the Toffees to survive the drop. Indeed, he was great as a player especially in the Premier league, but so far his managerial career has been nothing short of a disaster. Perhaps he might need a longer break before taking up another managerial job in any league.

Iamyunqtinq (

)