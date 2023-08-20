From Bruno Fernandes to Casemiro: Ranking The 4 players Man United Needs To Replace This Summer

Prior to Saturday’s dismal result at North London, Manchester United needs to dip deep again in the current transfer market.

The Red Devils had completed their transfer business early this summer but it appears to be that, the midfield partnership of Mason Mount and Casemiro simply cannot be relied upon.

Erik ten Hag pointed out Mason Mount as the ideal solution to Manchester United’s midfield struggles but the Englishman has been far from what the United faithfuls bargained for.

Against both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 24-year-old was largely anonymous, justifying why Erik ten Hag still needs to dig deep in the transfer market before the start of September.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article. Below is a power ranking of the four players Manchester United desperately needs to replace this summer for an upturn of results and performance.

4. Bruno Fernandes

Two games, two awful display.

The Portuguese has been largely annoymous and wasteful since the start of the new season.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in 2020 and singlehandedly fired the Red Devils into the Champions League for two consecutive seasons but he is currently out of form at the moment.

3. Raphael Varane

The Frenchman is a proven winner all across Europe but his lack of pace has left Erik ten Hag’s side easily exposed in defence.

Victor Lindelof is a more suitable option in defence than Raphael Varane.

2. Antony

The Brazilian has been at his awful worst since the start of this season and he clearly has to work on his finishing.

1. Casemiro

Manchester United simply cannot rely on Casemiro anymore.

The Brazilian is 31 years of age and the former Real Madrid appeared to be out of steam against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Kelvin727 (

)