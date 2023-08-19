FRO vs NAP: Napoli’s Team News, Possible Starting 11 And Kick-off Time For Their First League Game

The wait is finally over for football fans as Napoli, the reigning champions, gear up to kick off their 2023-24 Serie A campaign against Frosinone. The match is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023, at 5.30pm UK time in Stadio Benito Stirpe. Let’s dive into the preview, team news, and the potential starting lineups for this exciting encounter.

Napoli enters this season with their heads held high after clinching the Scudetto in the previous term. The city of Naples celebrated their first league title since 1990, a remarkable achievement that brought both relief and joy. The team’s dazzling performances, especially by standout players Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, propelled them to the pinnacle of Serie A. Kvaratskhelia’s 12 goals and 10 assists, combined with Osimhen’s 26 Serie A strikes, set Napoli on a triumphant course.

After their victorious campaign, Napoli witnessed changes in leadership. Luciano Spalletti, the coach who guided them to glory, moved on, making way for Rudi Garcia, a former Roma boss. Despite doubts about this transition, Napoli’s impressive pre-season displays have instilled confidence in their ability to defend the title. The team managed to retain its key players while making strategic signings like Brazilian center-back Natan and midfielder Jens Cajuste.

Napoli enters their first game with a strong historical record on matchday one. They have triumphed in each of their last six opening matches, marking a club record. Their dominance in season openers is noteworthy, having won 10 of the last 11 first games in Serie A. Additionally, Napoli has an unbeaten record in their first Serie A fixture against promoted teams, a streak they aim to preserve against Frosinone.

Team and Potential Starting Lineups

Rudi Garcia, in his first competitive match as Napoli’s head coach, is likely to field a familiar starting XI. The departure of Kim Min-jae has left a gap in defense, which will be filled by either Leo Ostigard or Juan Jesus. The team is expected to adopt a 4-3-3 formation, with key players like Victor Osimhen leading the attack. Unfortunately, Napoli will be without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa due to injuries.

Napoli’s Potential Starting Lineup:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Raspadori

As the football world eagerly awaits the kickoff of this intriguing clash between Napoli and Frosinone, all eyes are on the players who will take the field and the excitement that the new Serie A season promises to bring.

