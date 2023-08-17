FRO vs NAP: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

On the opening day of the new season, Frosinone will meet defending champions Napoli. On Saturday, this Serie A match will be held at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. After a four-year absence, Frosinone has returned to the top flight. Last season, they won Serie B with a seven-point lead over their nearest rivals.

However, the hosts will have no illusions about the step-up in quality they will face. When they were promoted to the top flight the last time, they only stayed for a year. Frosinone lost 23 of their 38 matches in the 2018-19 season, winning only five, and it never seemed like they could compete with the elite teams.

Napoli had a remarkable season last year, winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years. They finished with 90 points, which was at least 16 more than any other club. They won 28 of 38 matches and were the dominant power in Italy, if not Europe.

However, the architect of that achievement, manager Luciano Spalletti, is no longer in control after leaving during the summer. The new coach, Rudi Garcia, isn’t well recognised for his tactics or results, but the club’s squad is quite stable. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have remained at the club, and their performance could be essential for the champions to get off to a good start.

KICKOFF TIME: Napoli versus Frosinone match will go down on Saturday at 5:30PM Nigerian time.

