FRO 1-3 NAP: Best Players as Super Eagles’ Victor Osimhen nets two goals in Napoli’s away victory

Napoli football club started their Italian Serie A campaign on a high note on Saturday evening, as they secured a remarkable 3-1 comeback victory over Frosinone football club.

Rudi Garcia led Napoli football club were exceptional during the preseason, and they were able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening, as they secured a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Napoli football club.

A brace from Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen and a goal from Italy national team star Matteo Politano helped Napoli football club to secure a comeback victory, despite the fact that Moroccan star Abdou Harroui scored an early goal for Frosinone football club.

The victory over Frosinone football club has now taken Napoli football club to the top spot of the Italian Serie A table with 3 points from 1 match played.

Here are the three best players in Napoli football club’s remarkable 3-1 comeback victory over Frosinone football club;

Victor Osimhen

The Nigeria national team star was fantastic for Napoli football club against Frosinone football club, and he was able to score two stunning goals to guide them to a well deserved comeback victory.

Matteo Politano

The Italy national team star was given a starting role by coach Rudi Garcia, and he was able to score an equalizer for his team in the first half of the game.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

The Italian defender was impressive for Napoli football club against their opponent, and he was able to provide two assists for Victor Osimhen.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)