Fresh injury crises hit Arsenal as Thomas Partey picks up a knock in their FA cup defeat to Manchester City

Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey picked up a knock in the game against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium.

Many arsenal fans were surprised after the first half break to not see Thomas Partey return to the playing field with his teammates. He has been impressive and played, so well in the first half for Arsenal but somehow his absence in the second half did help city win the game through Nathan AKE beautiful strike which was the only goal of the game.

Mikel Arteta in his post match conference revealed that the central midfielder had a knock on his rib, that he felt some discomfort which got worst and worst in the first half and lead to his substitution on halftime.

Thomas Partey will go for an MRI scan on Saturday to assess the extent of a rib injury he suffered in the match. Arsenal will be hoping the injury it’s not that serious as he’s an important player that would help in their title charge

