Frenkie Jong’s girlfriend hilariously trolls Man United fans over failed transfer

Frenkie De Jong‘s girlfriend had a hilarious response for Manchester United fans looking for information on the Barcelona midfielder.

De Jong was at the center of a protracted transfer story in the summer as the Red Devils frantically tried to entice him away from the Nou Camp.

However, the agreement was broken, and this month’s Europa League matches will feature the star facing United twice.

De Jong’s girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney couldn’t resist making fun of United supporters who are still waiting for a transfer.

“When’s Frenkie coming to Manchester?” someone questioned her on Instagram.

In response, Kiemeney published an image of the upcoming Barcelona program.

She pointed to the February 23 European second leg at Old Trafford, then said with a deadpan expression, “23-2 I imagine.”

De Jong has rejoined the Barcelona squad and has participated in all but two league games this season despite transfer rumors and a pay disagreement.

He is vying for a spot in a superb midfield that has veteran Sergio Busquets, who suffered an injury in the weekend victory against Sevilla, as well as young Spanish sensations Pedri and Gavi.

In prime form, Barcelona is aiming to capture their first league championship under Xavi.

Due to Real Madrid’s weekend loss in Mallorca, Barcelona now leads La Liga by eight points.

The Europa League matchup against a Manchester United team in devastating form should be epic.

The team led by Erik ten Hag has won 12 straight at home across all competitions and has only lost one of their past 15 games.

United swooped for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in place of de Jong, both of whom have benefited the team’s midfield.

On the other hand, Eriksen’s injury will keep him out until April, and Casemiro will miss United’s next three home games.

On the day of the transfer deadline, Marcel Sabitzer was also acquired, and he made his professional debut on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

