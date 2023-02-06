Frenkie de Jong’s girlfriend jokingly tells Man United fans when to expect Barca star at the club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Frenkie de Jong’s girlfriend has had some fun with Manchester United supporters about her partner’s potential move to the club.

The Netherlands international was at the centre of a major saga in the summer window as his Ex-gaffer, Erik ten Hag was eager to get him on his team for his exciting new project at the Threatre of Dreams.

The Dutch international enjoyed his breakout season in 2018 at Ajax under Ten Hag & was considered a marquee signing at Old Trafford but a deal could not be reached with Barcelona.

Fans are still interested in the creative midfielder, who has featured in 25 matches for the Blaugrana this season, despite that.

One resourceful United supporter even tried to get some information by contacting De Jong’s fiancée Mikky Kiemeney on IG to inquire about the player’s potential arrival in Manchester.

Mikky responded with a snapshot of Barcelona’s schedule, which includes a Europa League trip to Old Trafford this month.

She jokingly captioned the image, “23-2 I guess,” in reference to the day the two teams meet.

In a tantalizing tie, United and Barcelona will square off this month in the first knockout phase of the Europa League.

