Frenkie de Jong and Rakitic spotted together after the final whistle.

Xavi Hernandez’s men registered their 17th La Liga victory of the season on Sunday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou after beating Sevilla 3-0 to go eight points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga table with 53 points in 20 games, thanks to second half goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha.

However, after the final whistle in the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night, Sevilla captain, Ivan Rakitic and Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong were spotted showing respect to each other, as they were seen chatting and hugging each other.

You will recall that the pair were teammates at Barcelona, before the Croatian international rejoined Sevilla in 2020 on a four-year deal.

Ivan Rakitic who joined Barcelona in 2014 from Sevilla, played 310 games for Barcelona and winning 14 trophies including the UEFA Champions League.

During that time he scored 35 goals and made 42 assists.

