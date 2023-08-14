French Ligue 1 table and top scorers after Nigerian youngster Akor Adams scores a brace in his debut

The new season of the French Ligue 1 has started over the weekend, and all the teams have played their Matchday 1, some teams secured crucial victories, some played draws, while some teams were defeated.

French Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain football club were forced to a goalless draw at home by FC Lorient, Lens football club suffered a defeat, while Olympique Marseille football club secured a hard-fought victory.

Some players were able to make their debut for their new clubs in the French Ligue 1, and they were able to perform excellently for their clubs against their opponents.

Among the players who made their debuts for new clubs are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Olympique Marseille football club from Chelsea football club of England, and Nigerian youngster Akor Adams, who joined Montpellier football club from Lillestrom football club of Norway.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was introduced to the pitch from the bench against Stade de Reims football club, and he guided them to a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Nigerian youngster Akor Adams was given a starting role by Montpellier football club head coach, and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch, as he scored a classic brace in their hard-fought draw against Le Havre football club.

Akor Adams scored his first goal of the game in the 58th minute, and he scored his second goal of the game in the 60th minute to help his team to secure a draw, and he is currently the joint top scorer in the French Ligue 1 with 2 goals.

Stade de Rennes football club is currently at the top spot of the French Ligue 1 table with 3 points from 1 match played, while AS Monaco football club, Brest football club, Strasbourg football club, Olympique Marseille football club and Toulouse football club also have 3 points each.

Nigerian youngster Akor Adams is currently the joint highest goal scorer with 2 goals alongside France national team star Wissam Ben Yedder, Romain Del Castillo and Ibrahim Salah.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)