French Ligue 1 reacts after in-form Super Eagles star Moffi becomes the second top scorer in France

French Ligue 1 governing body have showered praise on in-form Super Eagles of Nigeria star Terem Moffi, after becoming the second highest goal scorer in the league this season.

The former KV Kortrijk football club star has been superb for FC Lorient since the beginning of the season and he has been able to score the total number of 12 goals for the club.

Terem Moffi scored the total number of 8 goals for FC Lorient last season but he has been firing from all cylinders for the club since the beginning of the 2022/2023 season.

The Nigerian international started the season on a brighter note, and he has never stopped scoring for the club since then.

Terem Moffi has established himself as one of the best players in Europe’s top five leagues this season and his excellent performance has never gone unnoticed.

Only Paris Saint Germain football club star Kylian Mbappe (13) has scored more goals than Terem Moffi in the French Ligue 1 this season, and his excellent performance has made French Ligue 1 governing body to shower praise on the Nigerian international.

French Ligue 1 governing body posted on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday that;

“Man on Fire! Confirming his rising status after the first half of this season, Terem Moffi has already scored 12 goals in Ligue 1.”

Terem Moffi will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for his club when they play their next League game this weekend.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)