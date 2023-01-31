SPORT

French Ligue 1 giants announce the signing of in-form Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi

French Ligue 1 giants OGC Nice football club have announced the signing of in-form Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Terem Moffi from FC Lorient on a short loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The former KV Kortrijk football club star has been in an astonishing form for FC Lorient since the beginning of the season and his excellent performance for the club has never gone unnoticed.

Terem Moffi’s excellent performance for FC Lorient made him to be linked with a move to the links of West Ham United football club, Southampton football club, Bournemouth football club, and Olympique Marseille football club, before OGC Nice football club won the race.

The Nigerian international has been one of the best players in Europe this season and his excellent performance has made him to be signed by OGC Nice football club.

Moffi is currently the second highest goal scorer in the French Ligue 1, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form when OGC Nice football club play their next League game this weekend.

Reacting after completing the signing of Terem Moffi on a short loan deal with an option to buy from FC Lorient, OGC Nice football club posted a short video on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday with the caption of;

“OGC Nice is proud to announce the arrival of Super Eagles star Terem Moffi.”

Best of Luck to Nigerian Terem Moffi in his new club.

