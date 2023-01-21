Fred to start, Casemiro out: predicted Man United line-up vs Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are preparing for potentially their biggest test so far this season, with a visit to the Emirates Stadium next on the agenda for Erik ten Hag’s men.

A decisive victory over the league leaders would shock the Premier League since United is about to mount a genuine title challenge.

However, Micheal Olise’s late equalizer at Selhurst Park earlier this week ended the Reds’ nine-game winning streak.

The draw wasn’t great, but Casemiro’s late booking was possibly worse. The Brazilian international will miss this weekend’s match at Arsenal after receiving his fifth caution of the year.

His international teammate Fred, who shone in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City last week, is likely to take his spot. This time, Ten Hag may decide to employ similar strategies, preferring a narrow configuration.

In that match, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial completed the front three, with Bruno Fernandes lining up on the right side.

Martial, meanwhile, is questionable for this game after skipping Thursday’s practice. Instead, Wout Weghorst might make his second start in as few as five days.

A strong midfield was formed behind them by Christian Eriksen, Fred, and Casemiro. For this game, Scott McTominay is most likely to be selected back into the lineup.

David de Gea will maintain his place further back, and Tyrell Malacia’s selection is still up in the air. The way things stand, he probably will be.

4-2-3-1/4-3-3 predicted Manchester United lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka; Varane; Shaw; Malacia; McTominay; Fred; Eriksen; Fernandes; Weghorst; Rashford

