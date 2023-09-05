Frank Leboeuf criticises Moises Caicedo and three other Chelsea Players

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has singled out four players at his old club for criticism, including record summer signing Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo, an international midfielder for Ecuador, has struggled thus far in west London despite the Blues breaking the British transfer record to get him from Brighton.

Leboeuf believes Caicedo and fellow midfielder Enzo Fernandez are experiencing confidence issues that are causing them to merely “do the minimum.”

The defenders Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi had ‘upset’ the Frenchman for not taking enough risks in attack, the player said.

Leboeuf told ESPN, “I think it’s a confidence issue for the Chelsea players, but it’s also about how you make them play and how you can turn and twist their brain.”

They aren’t bad gamers; rather, they are unsure of what to do.

The only thought in their minds is, “I don’t want to lose the ball,” which is why players like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo avoid taking chances.

They perform to a minimum because they don’t want to draw jeers or criticism. That is the issue.

The fact that Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi don’t take enough risks has me a little upset. Although they should advance and overwhelm the opposition, they don’t since it’s too easy and doesn’t work.

